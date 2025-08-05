This precedent could become a turning point in football.

Details: Today it was revealed that the Justice Fight Foundation from the Netherlands is preparing a lawsuit against FIFA worth billions of euros, citing violations of mass loss legislation.

The consulting firm Compass Lexecon conducted a study revealing that average player losses amount to about 8% of their career earnings, a direct consequence of FIFA's regulations.

One of the most high-profile scandals on this issue was Lassana Diarra's lawsuit against Lokomotiv Moscow, when FIFA ordered the player to pay the Russian club €10 million for contract termination.

In October 2024, the EU Court ruled that certain FIFA rules contradict EU legislation on freedom of movement.

The Justice Fight Foundation is determined to secure justice for footballers whose earnings have suffered due to FIFA's unfair practices, and is counting on significant changes in transfer regulations.

