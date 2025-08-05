RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Major scandal! FIFA could face billions in fines

Major scandal! FIFA could face billions in fines

Legal battles loom on the horizon.
Football news Today, 01:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Giovanni Infantino Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

This precedent could become a turning point in football.

Details: Today it was revealed that the Justice Fight Foundation from the Netherlands is preparing a lawsuit against FIFA worth billions of euros, citing violations of mass loss legislation.

The consulting firm Compass Lexecon conducted a study revealing that average player losses amount to about 8% of their career earnings, a direct consequence of FIFA's regulations.

One of the most high-profile scandals on this issue was Lassana Diarra's lawsuit against Lokomotiv Moscow, when FIFA ordered the player to pay the Russian club €10 million for contract termination.

In October 2024, the EU Court ruled that certain FIFA rules contradict EU legislation on freedom of movement.

The Justice Fight Foundation is determined to secure justice for footballers whose earnings have suffered due to FIFA's unfair practices, and is counting on significant changes in transfer regulations.

Recall: It has become known what injury Lionel Messi sustained

Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Malmoe FF - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
FC Copenhagen
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:51 Alan Shearer on Isak: He needs to go. Football news Today, 02:26 Barcelona launches disciplinary proceedings against ter Stegen as player mocks club once again Football news Today, 02:00 Espanyol wants their legend back! Lucas Vázquez could return to top-flight football Football news Today, 01:44 Major scandal! FIFA could face billions in fines Football news Today, 00:05 Jonathan Klinsmann: “There’s Pressure Being Dad’s Son. I Need to Be Good” Football news Yesterday, 23:30 Chaos in La Paz: The Strongest Fans Injure Their Own Player With Flares Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Carrascal Admits Stress Over Flamengo Deal and Embraces Competition: “Didn’t Hesitate for a Second” Football news Yesterday, 22:35 Alexsander Returns to Brazil with Atlético Mineiro and Eyes Titles: “It Has a Special Flavor” Football news Yesterday, 22:00 Universidad Católica Sanctioned by FIFA Ahead of Sudamericana Clash with Alianza Lima Football news Yesterday, 21:32 CPL Week 17 Recap: Forge Run Riot, Pacific Strike Late and Vancouver Snap Skid
Sport Predictions
Football Today Congo vs Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Bayer vs Pisa. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 5, 2025 Football Today Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Senegal vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Malmö vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 5, 2025 Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025 Football Today Shkendija vs Qarabag prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 5 August 2025 Football Today Rangers vs Viktoria Plzeň: Will anyone gain the upper hand in the first leg? Football Today Columbus Crew vs Club León prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores