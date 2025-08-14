Major Offer Could Lure Municipal Striker Abroad

Municipal are facing a pivotal decision on striker José Carlos Martínez after a proposal arrived from Vietnam, according to Guatemalan journalist Juan Carlos Gálvez. The offer is tied to Becamex Ho Chi Minh City and an announcement could come soon, per reports from Vietnamese reporter Le Thien. Club officials acknowledge the financial package is hard to match as the player weighs the move with his family.

The timing intersects with an uptick in form. Municipal have pushed back into contention in the Central American Cup while climbing in Guatemala’s Liga Nacional. Since the start of the second half of the year, the side is unbeaten in seven matches with four draws and three wins. That run has been built on a stable core and timely performances from key attackers.

Martínez has been central to that stretch. Across six games this semester, he has two goals and one assist. His influence was clear in a 2-1 win over Real España on Matchday 3 of the Central American Cup at Estadio Manuel Felipe Carrera, where he delivered the clinching strike and earned man-of-the-match buzz. His profile fits the manager’s approach, and any departure would require immediate adjustments across the front line.

The proposal includes a salary above his current deal and travel already arranged for a rapid move to Asia, according to Gálvez. The forward is considering the terms and discussing them with his wife before making a final call. Staff members are mapping contingencies and internal options should the transfer be confirmed.

Signals from Vietnam point to an agreement with Becamex Ho Chi Minh City that is moving toward completion, Le Thien reported. Municipal have kept a low profile and remain focused on competitive targets while awaiting a decision that could reshape their plan for the coming weeks. If completed, the club will need to retool its attack as Martínez prepares for a new chapter away from Guatemala.