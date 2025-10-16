Former Sundowns midfielder makes travelling team for the Caf match

Lebohang Maboe could debut for Chiefs in DRC.

Lebohang Maboe looks set to make his Kaizer Chiefs debut this weekend in Lubumbashi.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns has made the travelling squad to Democratic Republic of Congo to face AS samba in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Maboe, 31, joined Chiefs as a free agent in the off-season after leaving the defunct SuperSport United.

The midfielder’s international experience could come in handy for Chiefs as they seek to return to continental glory after winning last season’s Nedbank Cup.

Maboe arrived with many new faces this season including striker Khanyisa Mayo who also makes the trip to DRC having missed the previous Caf duel in Angola.

Chiefs proceeded to this round after needing penalties to defeat Kabuscorp of Angola in the first preliminary round.

Both teams had won 1-0 at their respective home games.

With Maboe included, it looks like Amakhosi will be looking to attack more in DRC than they did in Angola.