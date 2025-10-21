Lyle Forster back in Burnley fold

Striker suffered injury while on Bafana Bafana duty

Lyle Forster back in Burnley following an injury.

Lyle Forster is back in the reckoning for English Premiership side Burnley. The Bafana Bafana striker suffered muscular injury on international duty when South Africa drew 0-0 against Zimbabwe two weeks ago.

This saw him miss the national team’s qualifying match against Rwanda a week ago today and also Burnley’s 2-0 win over Leeds United at Turf Moor.

“Lyle’s okay,” Parker told the Burnley Express. “We hope to have him back for the weekend.”

This Sunday Burnley take on Wolverhampton Wanderers and Forster is likely to make the team as he had not missed a game since season started until muscular injury.