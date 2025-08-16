Luke Littler is the NZ Darts Masters champion!

The NZ Darts Masters wrapped up today in New Zealand, with reigning champion Luke Humphries facing off against Luke Littler—the world’s top two ranked players—in a thrilling final.

Luke Littler beat defending champion Luke Humphries in the final of the New Zealand Darts Masters to clinch an Antipodean double after his success in Australia last week ☢️🏆 pic.twitter.com/2tRKwUwswe — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) August 16, 2025

Details: The final featured just 12 legs, with Littler claiming a confident 8-4 victory. The match lacked suspense: from the very start, the challenger surged ahead, breaking throw twice and holding his own to make it 3-0. Only after the third leg did the contest level out slightly, as Humphries cut the deficit to one at 2-3. But Littler quickly regained control, pulling away to 6-3 before sealing the win by taking two of the final three legs.

This triumph marks Littler’s debut title on New Zealand soil.