Luke Littler is the NZ Darts Masters champion!

Luke Littler is the NZ Darts Masters champion!

In the final, Littler defeated the reigning champion
Luke Littler celebrates victory Tom Dulat/Getty Images

The NZ Darts Masters wrapped up today in New Zealand, with reigning champion Luke Humphries facing off against Luke Littler—the world’s top two ranked players—in a thrilling final.

Details: The final featured just 12 legs, with Littler claiming a confident 8-4 victory. The match lacked suspense: from the very start, the challenger surged ahead, breaking throw twice and holding his own to make it 3-0. Only after the third leg did the contest level out slightly, as Humphries cut the deficit to one at 2-3. But Littler quickly regained control, pulling away to 6-3 before sealing the win by taking two of the final three legs.

This triumph marks Littler’s debut title on New Zealand soil.

