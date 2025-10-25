Luis Enrique Tips Hakimi for African Player of the Year

PSG Coach Backs Achraf Hakimi Over Osimhen and Salah for Top Award

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the 10-man shortlist for the 2025 Men's Player of the Year award, setting up a clash between some of the continent's biggest stars. Leading the charge are Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.

Following the release of the nominees, football personalities have begun to openly support their preferred candidates. Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has strongly championed his own player, Achraf Hakimi.

Enrique, whose PSG side saw the right-back complete a treble triumph, believes Hakimi is a worthy recipient of the prestigious award, sometimes referred to as the 'African Ballon d'Or.'

"Hakimi can win the African Ballon d’Or without a doubt; he's the best right-back in the world," Enrique stated, according to Fabrizio Romano. The coach added, “That's why we haven’t signed any right-back; we can't spend on a replacement... He’s also one of the leaders in the locker room.”

Morocco and Senegal are the most represented nations with two nominees each. High-profile names surprisingly omitted from the list include Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus and Cameroon’s Bryan Mbeumo. The winner of the CAF POTY will be announced later this year