Luis Díaz Transfer Battle Shakes Costa Rican Market

According to journalist Kevin Jiménez, Costa Rica’s transfer window took a dramatic turn with the case of Luis Díaz, the winger with MLS and national team experience. The 25-year-old, who seemed set to join Sporting FC after a verbal agreement, is now the target of a bold move from Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

Díaz had already given his word to Sporting FC, with only formalities left to seal the deal. Yet Alajuelense stepped in with an official bid, changing the landscape. Initially, the player turned down the rojinegros out of respect for his prior commitment, but the club is determined to push harder and is preparing a more lucrative offer to win him over.

Coach Óscar Ramírez sees Díaz as a key reinforcement and is personally backing the move. For Alajuelense, the signing would not only strengthen the squad for the season’s final stretch but also deliver a symbolic blow, as rivals Saprissa never envisioned Díaz wearing their rival’s colors after his time abroad.

Díaz’s experience with Columbus Crew and the Costa Rican national team makes him one of the most appealing names on the market. If Alajuelense succeeds, the transfer would overturn expectations, snatching Sporting FC’s star signing and sending shockwaves through the league. A decision is expected soon, between Díaz honoring his word and the tempting power play from La Liga.