Luis Advíncula Out for Apertura Playoffs After Knee Injury in Boca Training

Luis Advíncula will miss Boca Juniors’ Apertura 2025 playoff campaign after suffering a knee injury during training. As reported by Infobae, the Peruvian right-back sustained a sprain in the internal ligament of his right knee, sidelining him for at least a month and ruling him out of the club’s crucial upcoming matches against Lanús.

The injury adds to Boca’s growing concerns, as the team continues without a permanent head coach following Fernando Gago’s departure. Interim manager Marcelo Herrón now faces the challenge of reshuffling his defense for the playoff round, with Advíncula’s absence creating a major tactical void.

The setback is particularly painful considering Advíncula’s strong form in the previous seasons, where he had become a mainstay in Boca’s lineup. With the recovery timeline ruling him out of the immediate postseason, the club will be forced to rely on backup options to push through one of the most decisive phases of the campaign.