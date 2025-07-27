Lucas Paquetá set to exit! West Ham ready to sell midfielder

According to Mail Sport, West Ham are interested in selling their Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá.

Details: After a two-year investigation into suspicious betting activity allegedly involving Paquetá, it has emerged that the player will be cleared of any wrongdoing. This development has reignited transfer discussions surrounding the Brazilian.



As reported, West Ham are ready to let the player go for £30 million. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder is open to leaving the club, but so far, the only named suitor is Brazil's Flamengo.

Last season, Lucas Paquetá made 36 appearances in all competitions for West Ham, scoring five goals. His current contract runs until June 2027.