Love triangle? Rumor has it Alcaraz's new girlfriend also dated Sinner during the US Open

Rivals on and off the court

Tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz appear to be battling not only for trophies, but also for a woman's heart. According to the American outlet Page Six, Brooks Nader, who is rumored to be involved with the Spaniard, was also seeing the Italian during the US Open.

The publication reports that Brooks' sister, Grace Ann, shared on Page Six Radio on Sirius XM about her conversations with her relative. In private messages, she hinted at a relationship with Sinner, though she didn’t mention any names. As a result, rumors about this pair's romance swirled throughout the duration of the American Grand Slam tournament.

However, later on, the same Grace Ann stated during the Raising Cane show at New York Fashion Week that her sister is actually dating Alcaraz, and added that she is very much looking forward to meeting him.

It’s worth noting that Brooks attended several of the Spaniard’s matches during the US Open and was present at the celebration of his victory in the final.