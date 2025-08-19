Lizbeth Ovalle Set for Record-Breaking Move to Orlando Pride

According to TUDN, Orlando Pride are on the verge of completing the most expensive transfer in women’s football history by signing Lizbeth “La Maga” Ovalle from Tigres. The Mexican star, a cornerstone of Tigres Femenil since the league’s inception, would leave for a fee reported at $2 million, roughly 34 million pesos.

At 25, Ovalle still has a contract with Tigres running until 2026, which means the NWSL club will pay her release clause to secure her services. The move would shatter the previous record set by Canadian Olivia Smith, who joined Arsenal from Liverpool for $1.3 million.

Ovalle’s legacy at Tigres is monumental. Since her debut in 2017, she has played 294 matches, scored 136 goals and won five league titles. She is also the all-time top scorer in Liga MX Femenil finals with eight goals and has 12 in Clásico Regio clashes, tied for most in history. No player has appeared in more of those derbies, with Ovalle reaching 40.

The deal not only highlights the loss of a key figure for Tigres but also signals the growing commercial weight of the women’s game. For Ovalle, the challenge ahead is to bring her trademark brilliance to the NWSL and confirm her status among the world’s elite players.