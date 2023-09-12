Lionel Messi will miss the match against Bolivia

RU RU NG NG
The captain of the Argentina national team will miss the match against Bolivia, Goal reports.

The head coach of Argentina, Lionel Scaloni, did not even include Lionel Messi in the application for the match against Bolivia as part of the qualification for the 2026 World Cup. instead, the world champions fielded the following attacking trio of Julian Alvarez, Angel Di Maria and Nico Gonzalez.

After the game with Ecuador, there was information that Messi received a small injury at the end of the match. Messi could return to Inter Miami and start training for their next match against Atlanta United on Saturday.

Despite the fact that Messi is at the final stage of his career, he still shows an excellent level. He scored 11 goals for his new team Inter Miami and won the title with them. In addition, in the match against Ecuador, Lionel repeated another record. The goal was the 29th goal in qualifying matches in North America. This achievement was previously held by Messi's friend and former teammate Luis Suarez.

Also, the ball scored in the 78th minute in the match against Ecuador was Messi's 65th goal from a free kick.

