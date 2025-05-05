Liga MX Announces Clausura 2025 Quarterfinal Dates and Kickoff Times

Liga MX has officially revealed the dates and kickoff times for the Clausura 2025 quarterfinals, setting the stage for a thrilling round of home-and-away fixtures. According to Fútbol Total, the matches will take place between May 7 and May 11, as eight teams compete for a place in the semifinals.

The action kicks off on Wednesday, May 7, with Monterrey hosting Toluca at 7:00 PM at Estadio BBVA. Later that night, Pachuca welcomes Club América to Estadio Hidalgo at 9:10 PM in one of the most anticipated matchups of the round.

On Thursday, May 8, Necaxa hosts Tigres at Estadio Victoria at 7:00 PM, followed by León vs. Cruz Azul at Estadio León at 9:10 PM.

The return legs begin Saturday, May 10, as Toluca face Monterrey at Estadio Nemesio Diez at 7:00 PM. Later, América take on Pachuca at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes at 9:10 PM, aiming to stay on track for a historic fourth consecutive title.

Sunday’s schedule features Cruz Azul hosting León at Estadio Olímpico Universitario at 7:00 PM, while Tigres close out the round against Necaxa at Estadio Universitario at 9:10 PM.

With top-class rivalries and high stakes, the Clausura 2025 Liguilla promises a dramatic and intense quarterfinal stage.