Libertadores, Sudamericana, and Recopa 2026 Finals: Full Schedule Confirmed

CONMEBOL has officially released the full 2026 calendar for its major international competitions, including the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and Recopa Sudamericana, TyC Sports reported. The schedule was approved by the governing body’s Competition and Operations Directorate.

The 2026 Libertadores will begin on February 4 with the first leg of the opening round, followed by the return leg on February 11. The second and third preliminary stages are set for February 18 and 25, and March 4 and 11, respectively. The group stage draw will take place on March 18, with matchdays scheduled between April 8 and May 27.

Due to the FIFA World Cup running from June 10 to July 15, the tournament will pause before resuming in August. The round of 16 is scheduled for the weeks of August 12 and 19. The quarterfinals will be played on September 9 and 16, semifinals on October 14 and 21, and the final is currently set for November 21—subject to change.

The Copa Sudamericana follows a similar timeline, with a few differences. The First Stage will be played as single matches during the week of March 4, followed by the group stage draw on March 18. The group matches will mirror the Libertadores schedule. The playoff round of 16 will take place on July 22 and 29, with the remaining knockout rounds aligned with the Libertadores. However, the Sudamericana final will be held a week later, on November 28.

Lastly, the Recopa Sudamericana—played between the Libertadores and Sudamericana champions—does not yet have a confirmed date, but is expected to be held in early 2027, following usual tradition.

