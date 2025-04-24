Libertadores Clash Resolved: VAR Audio Clears Universitario’s Goal vs Barcelona SC

CONMEBOL has quashed the debate over Universitario de Deportes’ controversial goal against Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores by releasing VAR audio that justified the decision, as reported by Bolavip. The footage confirms officials deemed the alleged handball non-punishable, stating the ball struck the attacker’s arm "close to the body" in a "natural position."

The incident occurred during Universitario’s historic 1-0 away win in Group B. Barcelona SC players vehemently protested, but the referee — backed by VAR — upheld the goal. "No body volume expansion, no offense," officials concluded in the audio.

The loss leaves Barcelona SC in a precarious position ahead of their next match against group leaders River Plate, who hold five points after a dramatic draw with Independiente del Valle. Universitario, meanwhile, climbs the table, revitalizing their continental campaign.

While some praise CONMEBOL’s transparency, critics argue the "natural position" ruling remains subjective. Fans in Ecuador continue to dispute the call, but the governing body’s verdict stands unchallenged. For Barcelona SC, the focus shifts to salvaging their Libertadores hopes against a River Plate side eager to consolidate their lead.