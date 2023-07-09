Legionnaire Kyiv "Dynamo" does not want to return to Ukraine

The Ukrainian midfielder for Dynamo Kyiv, Justin Lonwijk, does not want to return to Ukraine, according to the telegram channel "Dynamo" Kyiv Inside.

According to the source, the player's decision is motivated by concerns for his safety due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. As a result, representatives of the 23-year-old Dutchman have approached the management of the Ukrainian club with an offer to help him move to another club on a loan basis.

It is worth noting that Lonwijk joined Dynamo after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, which means he cannot take advantage of FIFA's contract suspension rule.

Lonwijk has been playing for Dynamo since September 2022, having joined from Danish club Viborg. The transfer fee amounted to 1.5 million euros. He has played a total of 18 matches in all competitions for the Kyiv club, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Recall that last season Dynamo finished fourth in the Ukrainian Premier League, which means they will participate in the UEFA Conference League in the 2023/2024 season.