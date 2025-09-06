Legendary Canadian hockey player Ken Dryden has died

Montreal star dies of cancer at age 78

Details: The legendary Montreal icon, who captured the Stanley Cup six times in the 1970s, has died of cancer at the age of 78. The Montreal Canadiens announced the passing of the hockey legend, specifying that Dryden passed away peacefully at home on Friday. The family has requested privacy.

See also: Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx prediction and H2H — September 7, 2025

Club owner Geoff Molson noted that with Dryden's passing, hockey has lost "not only a cornerstone of one of the greatest dynasties, but also a true family man, citizen, and gentleman."

Ken Dryden, the legendary Montreal Canadiens goaltender who backstopped the team’s 1970s dynasty to six Stanley Cups, has passed away at the age of 78 following a battle with cancer.



News release ↓https://t.co/yKQdmTE8Me — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 6, 2025

Over a ten-year professional club career, Dryden played for the Montreal Voyageurs (AHL) and the Montreal Canadiens (NHL).

He appeared in a total of 509 NHL games, including 112 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

He also represented Team Canada, playing in 8 games for the national side.



