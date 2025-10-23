League 1 : Following his sending-off against TFC, here's the sanction against Sadibou Sané

This is a heavy sanction imposed on the Senegalese player.

The Senegalese international is being punished for a serious foul, which he caused himself. After his sending-off against Toulouse, Sadibou Sané was sanctioned by the LFP's disciplinary committee. The Senegalese defender received a three-match suspension.

The 21-year-old Senegalese defender from FC Metz received a three-match suspension following his sending-off against Toulouse FC. The decision was made Wednesday evening for Sadibou Sané, who was found guilty of a dangerous foul last weekend during the Grenats' defeat to Toulouse.

Sané will therefore be absent from the matches against Lille, Lens, and Nantes. He is expected to return on November 9th against OGC Nice.