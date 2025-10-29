Lawmakers Move to Investigate NFF Over Alleged Misuse of FIFA and CAF Grants

House of Representatives sets up special probe over $25m development funds

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is under intense scrutiny as federal lawmakers have launched a full-scale investigation into the alleged misappropriation of developmental grants received from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF). This probe comes amid growing public concern and a visible decline in the performance of Nigerian national football teams across almost all levels, excluding the Super Falcons.

The House of Representatives resolved to investigate the reported mismanagement of financial grants, which allegedly total over $25 million given to the NFF between 2015 and 2025. During the hearing, Federal Representative Adedayo Olumuyiwa presented the motion, citing a lack of visible impact despite massive funding.

Olumuyiwa stated:

We have to further recall that between 2015 and 2025, NFF allegedly received developmental funds in excess of $25m from FIFA and CAF with nothing tangible on ground to justify the humongous capital inflow... Further recall that in December 2016, FIFA sent an audit query to NFF over the misappropriation of $1.1m development grant... The house, therefore, resolves to set up a special investigative committee to look into the activities and the account of the Nigerian Football Federation from 2015 to date... Then, invite the leadership of NFF, both past and present, to appear before the special investigative committee with records of activities, receipts and disbursements from 2015 to date.

The NFF has publicly defended its use of the funds, claiming all monies were put to proper use for ‘specific purposes.' In their official response, they maintained: "Every stage is verified, assessed and sanctioned before further monies are released to the FIFA-approved consultants, to whom the monies are paid directly." As the nation watches, the legislative body's action signals a major push for financial transparency and accountability within the country's top football governing body.