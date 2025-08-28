Lapadula Near Renewal with Spezia, Securing Future in Italy

According to Italian media, Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula is close to renewing his contract with Spezia until 2027, despite previous rumors suggesting a potential departure. Known as the ‘Bambino,’ Lapadula is set to extend his stay for two more seasons, with a salary reduction agreed upon with the club. The announcement comes just days before the Italian transfer window closes, removing uncertainty about his immediate future in Serie B.

Lapadula has faced a challenging period in recent months. During the 2024-2025 season with Spezia, he scored only four goals in 14 appearances and had limited playing time compared to previous years. His last prolific season was 2022-2023 with Cagliari, where he scored over 20 goals in 43 matches. Despite the slump, the club values his experience and attacking presence, and the forward reportedly accepted the pay cut as a sign of commitment to remain.

His struggles also affected his standing with the Peruvian national team. With key forwards Paolo Guerrero and Alex Valera sidelined due to injuries, coach Óscar Ibáñez chose not to call Lapadula for the final matches of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Nonetheless, the Spezia renewal provides him the opportunity to regain form and reaffirm himself as an offensive leader for both club and country.

This agreement secures stability in Lapadula’s career, ending speculation about an imminent exit and positioning him as a central figure in Spezia’s plans in Serie B and potentially future European campaigns.