Lamela Retires and Joins Almeyda’s Coaching Staff in Sevilla

Football news Today, 00:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to Spanish media, Erik Lamela has decided to retire from professional football and embark on a new stage as an assistant coach in Matías Almeyda’s coaching staff in Sevilla. After a brief spell in Greek football, Lamela closes a career spanning 16 seasons, with stops at River Plate, Roma, Sevilla, AEK Athens, and the Argentina national team. His career, marked by standout moments, was increasingly limited in recent years due to recurring muscular injuries that prevented him from performing at his peak.

The decision to retire comes after his time at AEK Athens, where he reunited with Almeyda, who had coached him in Greece before returning to Sevilla. Their connection goes back to River’s 2011 relegation playoff, when Almeyda became head coach and Lamela was still part of the squad. In addition to his European experience, Lamela brings the knowledge of international competitions and exposure to different coaching styles, which will help him quickly adapt to his new role.

With his playing career behind him, Lamela now seeks to develop on the sidelines, contributing his knowledge, experience, and game insight to Almeyda’s team. This transition reflects his desire to remain connected to football, as well as the trust Almeyda places in him to join his project in Sevilla, where he will start learning, assisting in tactical planning, and collaborating in player development.

