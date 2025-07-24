RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news LAFC Targeting Son Heung-min in Ambitious MLS Move

LAFC Targeting Son Heung-min in Ambitious MLS Move

Football news Today, 22:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
LAFC Targeting Son Heung-min in Ambitious MLS Move LAFC Targeting Son Heung-min in Ambitious MLS Move

Los Angeles FC is making a serious push to sign Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea star Son Heung-min during the MLS summer transfer window, sources close to the discussions confirmed. The window opened July 24 and runs through August 21.

While negotiations haven’t reached an advanced stage, LAFC remains hopeful of securing the 33-year-old forward for the remainder of the 2025 season and beyond. New Spurs manager Thomas Frank hinted that Son may not feature prominently in his plans, calling the player’s situation “tricky.”

Son, who recently lifted his first trophy with Tottenham by winning the Europa League, has long been one of the most consistent attackers in England. He scored 10+ goals in eight straight Premier League seasons before finishing with seven goals and nine assists last year.

Bringing Son to MLS would be a landmark move. His arrival would not only strengthen LAFC on the field but also provide a major commercial boost, especially in Los Angeles — home to the largest Korean community in the U.S., according to Pew Research Center.

With two Designated Player spots open following the departure of Olivier Giroud, LAFC is primed for a marquee signing. If finalized, Son would reunite with former Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris, who joined LAFC in 2024 and remains the starting goalkeeper.

LAFC, currently fifth in the Western Conference, has games in hand after participating in the Club World Cup and is looking to strengthen ahead of the MLS playoffs.

Related teams and leagues
Los Angeles FC Los Angeles FC Schedule Los Angeles FC News Los Angeles FC Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus 25 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 23:30 FMF Considering Sanction Against Chicharito Over Sexist Remarks Football news Today, 23:05 Registration Error Sparks Controversy in Ramsey Move to Pumas Football news Today, 22:30 LAFC Targeting Son Heung-min in Ambitious MLS Move Football news Today, 22:05 Atlético Mineiro Fans Protest Amid Financial Crisis and Player Discontent Football news Today, 21:50 Alan Rodríguez Turns Down Boca Interest to Join Internacional Football news Today, 21:25 Saúl Joins Flamengo and Praises Club Facilities: 'I'm Impressed' Football news Today, 20:55 Paulo Londra Teams Up With Alajuelense for Educational Project in Costa Rica Football news Today, 20:35 Rigoni Offered to Independiente in Potential High-Profile Return Football news Today, 20:00 Obando Moves to Uruguay's Second Tier After Boca Return Football news Today, 19:30 Eduardo Vargas Joins Audax Italiano, Won’t Return to Universidad de Chile
Sport Predictions
Football 25 july 2025 Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores