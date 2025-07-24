LAFC Targeting Son Heung-min in Ambitious MLS Move

Los Angeles FC is making a serious push to sign Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea star Son Heung-min during the MLS summer transfer window, sources close to the discussions confirmed. The window opened July 24 and runs through August 21.

While negotiations haven’t reached an advanced stage, LAFC remains hopeful of securing the 33-year-old forward for the remainder of the 2025 season and beyond. New Spurs manager Thomas Frank hinted that Son may not feature prominently in his plans, calling the player’s situation “tricky.”

Son, who recently lifted his first trophy with Tottenham by winning the Europa League, has long been one of the most consistent attackers in England. He scored 10+ goals in eight straight Premier League seasons before finishing with seven goals and nine assists last year.

Bringing Son to MLS would be a landmark move. His arrival would not only strengthen LAFC on the field but also provide a major commercial boost, especially in Los Angeles — home to the largest Korean community in the U.S., according to Pew Research Center.

With two Designated Player spots open following the departure of Olivier Giroud, LAFC is primed for a marquee signing. If finalized, Son would reunite with former Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris, who joined LAFC in 2024 and remains the starting goalkeeper.

LAFC, currently fifth in the Western Conference, has games in hand after participating in the Club World Cup and is looking to strengthen ahead of the MLS playoffs.