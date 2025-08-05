RU RU ES ES FR FR
LAFC Coach Cherundolo Praises Son Heung-Min Amid Transfer Talks

Football news Today, 18:30
With LAFC on the verge of a must-win Leagues Cup clash against Tigres, head coach Steve Cherundolo addressed the growing speculation around Heung-Min Son’s potential arrival from Tottenham Hotspur. Though the deal remains unofficial, Cherundolo didn’t hide his admiration.

“He’s a player that I think any team in our league, or even in the world, would love to have,” Cherundolo said during a press conference. He refrained from confirming any details but acknowledged the buzz surrounding the move.

As reported by GiveMeSport, Son has verbally agreed to join LAFC, with a $20 million transfer fee expected. LAFC’s participation in the 2025 Club World Cup has helped boost revenue, enabling them to pursue such a high-profile signing.

While Son's arrival could soon become reality, LAFC is focused on its Leagues Cup group finale. With three points from two games, a win over Tigres could secure progression to the knockout stage.

Cherundolo, who may exit the club after the season, emphasized the value of the Leagues Cup: “It’s a great competition. You rarely get to face Liga MX teams, and it’s a clash of cultures that brings intensity and excitement.”

He added: “With new signings coming in, I think we’ll be in a strong position to finish the season how we started. That’s our goal.”

