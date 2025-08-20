LA Galaxy and Pachuca Set for Quarterfinal Clash in Leagues Cup

Defending MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy will host Liga MX leaders Pachuca in the final Leagues Cup quarterfinal at Dignity Health Sports Park, according to MLSSoccer. The matchup will decide who advances to face either Seattle Sounders or Puebla in the semifinals.

This will be just the third official meeting between the two sides. Back in the 2007 SuperLiga, Pachuca claimed a group stage victory while Galaxy responded by winning the final on penalties. In this year’s tournament, the Galaxy advanced with seven points after wins against Tijuana and Santos Laguna and a penalty loss to Cruz Azul. Pachuca mirrored that total with victories over San Diego FC and Houston Dynamo, alongside a shootout defeat to LAFC.

While LA Galaxy are struggling domestically, sitting at the bottom of the MLS standings, the Leagues Cup remains their only path to major silverware this season. German veteran Marco Reus, who had 12 goal contributions in 12 games before a recent dip, is seen as a key figure. Wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec have also impressed with five goal contributions each across their last six outings. Coach Greg Vanney’s side will also benefit from home-field advantage throughout the knockout rounds.

Pachuca arrive in strong form, topping the Liga MX Apertura with 12 points from five matches. Colombian forward Jhonder Cádiz has quickly settled in with two goals and an assist, while 19-year-old prospect Elias Montiel continues to shine with three goals and two assists across competitions. Oussama Idrissi, last season’s creative leader, has returned from injury and is pushing for a starting role after playing 45 minutes last weekend.

On the sidelines, the contest features two coaches accustomed to winning. Vanney has two MLS Cup titles, while Jaime Lozano led Mexico to Olympic bronze in 2020 and the Gold Cup title in 2023. With the 2024 MLS Cup champions facing the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup holders, Wednesday night’s quarterfinal is expected to deliver one of the tournament’s most compelling encounters.