Kylian Mbappé's mother defends her son against Caen fans as club owner

Kylian Mbappé's mother defends her son against Caen fans as club owner

Lifestyle Today, 08:21
Ileana Sanchez
Kylian Mbappé's mother defends her son against Caen fans as club owner Photo: https://x.com/PSG_Report / Author unknown

Fayza Lamari, mother of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, has stepped up to defend her son after Caen fans—of the club he owns—began targeting him. Supporters expressed their frustration at the team's relegation to the Third Division, directing their disappointment squarely at the footballer.

Lamari spoke to Ici Normandie, sharing her dismay at the supporters' behavior and reaffirming that Mbappé has no intention of abandoning the project.

"I was furious when people started attacking me and my son, forgetting that this is our own money. I told Kylian we should walk away, but he convinced me we should stay. We want to act according to our values. Kylian invested his own funds. There weren’t many people interested in buying Caen. We took on this challenge together," Lamari stated.

Mbappé's mother added that their goal now is to return Caen to Ligue 2 and to launch a social initiative supporting local youth.

It should be noted that Kylian Mbappé became the owner of Caen in July 2024, and according to some reports, the deal was worth up to €20 million.

