Kofi Adams Supports Equal Pay for Ghana’s Male and Female National Teams

Ghana’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has thrown his weight behind calls for equal pay between the country’s male and female national teams, emphasizing the need for fairness and recognition of women’s achievements in sports.

The minister’s stance was confirmed by his aide, Wonder Mandel Sitsofe, who revealed that Adams shares the same position as Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who recently called for equal bonuses and treatment for all national team players, regardless of gender.

“Hon. Ofosu Kwakye’s call for equal bonuses for men and women athletes is a step in the right direction. The Sports Minister also shares this view,” Mandel said.

The discussion around pay equality gained renewed attention after the Black Queens were reportedly owed $9,500 in bonuses. Kwakye Ofosu’s comments called for reforms to ensure timely payments and to close the gender pay gap within Ghanaian sports.

According to Sitsofe, Minister Adams has been a consistent advocate for fair compensation for female athletes, especially the Black Queens.

“For instance, he pushed for increased bonuses for the Black Queens, from $1,500 to $4,500, for winning just one match to qualify from the group stage at the WAFCON,” Sitsofe explained. “He also supported additional bonuses for reaching the quarterfinals and third place, all aimed at promoting women’s football and bridging the compensation gap.”

Adams’ support for equal pay reflects a growing movement in Ghana and across the continent to ensure female athletes receive the same respect and financial recognition as their male counterparts. His position aligns with global efforts led by organizations such as FIFA and CAF, which have also begun advocating for equal opportunities and rewards in football.