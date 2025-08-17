Khamzat Chimaev is the new UFC middleweight champion!

Today, August 17, UFC 319 featured a championship bout for the middleweight title!

Details: The title fight saw South African Dricus Du Plessis face off against Sweden's Chechen-born Khamzat Chimaev.

Throughout the contest, Chimaev dominated the octagon, executing several takedowns and shutting down any meaningful attacks from Du Plessis. In the end, all judges scored the fight 50-44 in favor of Chimaev.

With this victory, Chimaev claims the UFC middleweight championship. This is his ninth win in the UFC and his third in the middleweight division.