Keylor Navas Lands in Mexico and Declares: “It’s an Honor to Join Pumas”

Keylor Navas has officially arrived in Mexico City to finalize his move to Pumas UNAM. According to Mediotiempo, the Costa Rican goalkeeper returned after securing his work visa and expressed his excitement about joining the historic Liga MX club. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be here,” said the former Real Madrid star.

At 38, Navas believes he’s in great shape to contribute immediately. “My goal is to win titles. We’re going to work hard, adapt to the club and teammates, and give it our all,” he noted. With an illustrious career that includes Champions League glory and stops at PSG and Nottingham Forest, Navas sees this as a perfect opportunity at the right time.

He also shared that several current and former players encouraged him to consider Liga MX, and the proximity to Costa Rica played a role in his decision. “Being closer to home definitely helps,” he added.

For Pumas, Navas’ arrival is a statement signing ahead of the Apertura 2025. More than just a veteran presence, he brings international pedigree and ambition to a team hungry for silverware. Now, all eyes are on how quickly the Costa Rican legend adapts to the Mexican game.

