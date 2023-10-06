Key player of Arsenal may have a chance to feature against Manchester City
Football news Today, 12:26
Photo: GETTY IMAGES
Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, has refrained from guaranteeing Bukayo Saka's presence on the pitch for the match against Manchester City on October 8th. However, the Spaniard has not ruled out the possibility that the winger may recuperate in time for the crucial fixture.
Recall that Bukayo Saka sustained an injury in the Champions League match against Lens. In the current season, the 22-year-old footballer has netted 5 goals and provided 5 assists in 10 matches.
Arsenal, prior to the encounter with Manchester City, trails the team led by Pep Guardiola by a single point. The "Citizens" currently occupy the top spot in the Premier League standings.
Popular news
Football news Today, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia
Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
Football news Yesterday, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
Football news Yesterday, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
Football news Yesterday, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:09 Mudryk did not make it to the list of injured players at Chelsea Football news Today, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:26 Key player of Arsenal may have a chance to feature against Manchester City Football news Today, 11:58 Ronaldo, João Félix, and other stars in the roster of Portugal for October`s matches Football news Today, 11:41 Erling Haaland elucidated the methodology of his phenomenal goal-scoring numbers Football news Today, 11:25 The Roma striker has scored five goals in seven matches Football news Today, 10:54 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 10:10 Central defender for Borussia is returning to the German national team Football news Today, 09:38 Second doping test for Paul Pogba also returns positive Football news Today, 08:00 Holland admitted that his dream in football has come true
Sport Predictions
Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023