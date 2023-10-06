Key player of Arsenal may have a chance to feature against Manchester City

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, has refrained from guaranteeing Bukayo Saka's presence on the pitch for the match against Manchester City on October 8th. However, the Spaniard has not ruled out the possibility that the winger may recuperate in time for the crucial fixture.

Recall that Bukayo Saka sustained an injury in the Champions League match against Lens. In the current season, the 22-year-old footballer has netted 5 goals and provided 5 assists in 10 matches.

Arsenal, prior to the encounter with Manchester City, trails the team led by Pep Guardiola by a single point. The "Citizens" currently occupy the top spot in the Premier League standings.