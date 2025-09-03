Kevin Zenón Sparks Exit Rumors at Boca With Viral Gesture

Kevin Zenón is once again at the center of speculation about his future, according to ESPN. While Boca Juniors enjoys a short break after a Clausura victory and prepares for the upcoming clash against Rosario Central, the midfielder chose to spend his time in a way that fueled transfer talk.

A photo shared by his partner on social media showed Zenón studying English. The image quickly spread and was seen as a sign that the former Unión de Santa Fe player is preparing for life away from Boca, despite being under contract until 2028. Mastering the language would be a key tool if he manages to secure a move to European football.

Zenón came close to joining Olympiacos in Greece during the last transfer window, but Boca’s board turned down the offer. Since then, coach Miguel Ángel Russo has reduced his involvement in the squad, leaving him out of call-ups more frequently. His limited role reinforces the belief that his time at the club may be nearing its end.

Meanwhile, Boca heads into its next match riding a streak of three consecutive wins. The team will visit Rosario Central on Sunday, September 14, at the Gigante de Arroyito. The match, set for 7 p.m., is expected to be one of the highlights of the Clausura’s eighth round and a test of Boca’s renewed momentum under Russo.