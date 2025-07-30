Keny Arroyo to Stay at Besiktas Despite Offers from Brazil and Spain

Despite receiving offers from clubs in Brazil and Spain, Ecuadorian forward Keny Arroyo will remain with Besiktas. As reported by Bolavip, the Turkish club is satisfied with his development during the first half of 2025 and has ruled out any loan or sale for the upcoming season.

Arroyo joined from Independiente del Valle for a total fee of €10 million. Brazilian sides Palmeiras and Fortaleza reportedly showed interest, while there were also approaches from Spanish clubs. However, Besiktas is not willing to part with him for less than what they invested.

Still under contract until 2029, Arroyo has made only 12 appearances and scored 2 goals for the Istanbul-based club, totaling just over 200 minutes on the field. Despite limited action, club officials believe he’s progressing well and expect him to play a larger role in the upcoming campaign.

