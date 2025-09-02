Kennedy Still Struggling to Earn Trust Under Renato Gaúcho

The role of John Kennedy at Fluminense remains uncertain. According to Globo Esporte, the striker who sealed the 2023 Copa Libertadores title is still waiting for consistent playing time under Renato Gaúcho. In the recent draw against Santos at Vila Belmiro, the coach kept him and Everaldo on the bench despite the team’s lack of offensive threat and a quiet performance from Germán Cano.

Since rejoining the squad in July, Kennedy has played only four matches and logged just 82 minutes on the field. His lone start came in a 3–1 defeat to São Paulo. The numbers stand in sharp contrast with the dramatic night when he became a continental hero with the decisive goal in the Libertadores final.

Despite his current struggles, Fluminense secured his future. After ending his loan spell at Pachuca in Mexico, Kennedy extended his contract until December 2027. He also turned down an offer from Shakhtar Donetsk worth 6 million euros plus 3 million in bonuses, a total package of roughly 57 million reais.

The FIFA break gives the squad a few days to regroup. Training resumes Friday at the Carlos Castilho complex as the team prepares for the September 10 clash against Bahia in the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals. For Kennedy, it could be another test to see whether Renato Gaúcho is ready to give him the chance to move closer to the role that once made him one of the brightest young forwards in South America.