Kendry Páez Scores First Goal in France and Eyes Bigger Role with Strasbourg

Kendry Páez enjoyed a breakthrough moment as he scored his first goal for Racing Strasbourg in a 3-2 victory over Paris FC on Matchday 5 of the French league. The 18-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder opened the scoring in the 27th minute, timing his run perfectly to head home after a flowing team move, and celebrated passionately with his teammates.

The match at Strasbourg’s home ground began evenly, but the hosts gradually imposed themselves with higher pressing and greater ball control. Belgian winger Diego Moreira delivered a pinpoint cross from the right, and Páez showed composure and awareness to steer his header past the opposing goalkeeper. Speaking to the official Ligue 1 channel at halftime, Páez said: “I’m very happy to contribute to this group even though I haven’t played much yet. I’m here to do many things and this first goal with such an important club means a lot.”

Strasbourg eventually secured all three points in a hard-fought contest, and Páez stressed his commitment to the coach’s tactical demands: “We tried to play the way the coach asks us to, creating chances to finish with a better result.”

The Ecuadorian prospect is adapting well to European football after a challenging final spell with Independiente del Valle and a stint with Chelsea, where he lifted the Club World Cup. Now in France, Páez is determined to establish himself in one of the world’s top leagues. Strasbourg sees him as a long-term asset, and his first goal is a clear sign that he is ready to rise to the occasion.