Kaizer Chiefs coach pleased with club’s Caf Confederation Cup Group Stages qualification

Amakhosi beat AS Simba 3-1 to secure Group Stages spot in continental competition

Cedric Kaze could not believe what his Kaizer Chiefs side had achieved yesterday when they beat AS Simba 3-1 at Dobsonville Stadium.

The Caf Confederation Cup second leg victory in Soweto meant Chiefs will go into next week Monday’s Group Stages draw for the first time in over a decade.

"I believe that it is tremendous, I haven’t realised it yet, maybe tomorrow I will wake up and see what we have done so far, but I’m very happy for the fans,” Kaze said after game.

"They have struggled to enjoy or to have joy, and we are, just with humility, happy that we could contribute to this big history.

"It is just the beginning of the story and history that we are writing for this club."

Etios Ighorado, Zitha Kwinika and Glody Lilepo scored the goals for Amakhosi, who had played 0-0 in DRC a week ago, to secure a berth in the group stages of this tournament.