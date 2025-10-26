Kaizer Chiefs Beat AS Simba to secure their place in the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stages

Chiefs beat DRC 3-1 with all their goals coming in the first half

Glody Lilepo scored one of the goals for Kaizer Chiefs when they beat AS Simba 3-1 to secure their place in the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stages.

Kaizer Chiefs beat AS Simba 3-1 at the Dobsonville Stadium to secure a place into the Caf Confederation Cup Group Stages.

Amakhosi’s Etiosa Ighodaro, Zitha Kwinika and Glody Lilepo scored the goals for the hosts while Aiden McCarthy scored an own goal late in the second stanza.

Chiefs scored all their goals in the first half with AS Simba’s strike scored late in the second half by Chiefs defender Aiden McCarthy after misjudging a low cross.

Both teams played 0-0 last week in Democratic Republic of Congo and Chiefs played a midweek draw in the Betway Premiership against Siwelele FC. That result was not convincing in that it made many think Chiefs will struggle against AS Simba.

But the Cedric Kaze-coached Chiefs rose to the occasion to earn their place in the Caf Confederation Cup draw early next month.