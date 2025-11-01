Juric Blames Super Eagles Duty for Lookman’s Slow Start

Atalanta coach says national team commitments disrupted winger’s training rhythm.

Atalanta manager Ivan Juric has suggested that Ademola Lookman's recent struggles were partly due to his commitments with the Super Eagles. The Nigerian international had a quiet beginning to the season, failing to register a goal or assist in his first six appearances after a summer where a potential move to Inter Milan didn't happen.

Lookman finally found the back of the net in the recent 1-1 draw against AC Milan, a breakthrough that came after a tough spell.

Speaking ahead of Atalanta's upcoming Serie A match against Udinese, Juric praised the 28-year-old’s quality but highlighted the disruption caused by his international duties.

“He's coming off a difficult period, and he's worked little in recent weeks, partly due to his national team commitments,” Juric stated. He explained that he gave Lookman significant playing time to “help him regain his rhythm and confidence.”

The coach expressed optimism about Lookman's progress, believing he is getting back to his best. “He can be decisive both from the start and during the game,” Juric added. “He just needs to continue to grow, but I see him increasingly becoming part of the team.”