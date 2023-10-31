Jude Bellingham is the favorite to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or

The Goal portal has compiled its interim ranking of favorites for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, according to their version.

"The race promises to be intense. Alongside the usual ups and downs in the European season, this campaign will allow us to witness most of the world's best players in international competitions, including the European Championship, the Copa America, and the African Cup of Nations," they state on their website.

The ranking of favorites for the 2024 Ballon d'Or according to Goal:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Rodrigo (Manchester City) Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) Declan Rice (Arsenal) Victor Osimhen (Napoli) Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham)

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi has been awarded the 2023 Ballon d'Or. For the Inter Miami forward, this marks an unprecedented eighth accolade as the world's best player. The prize was presented to Messi by the legendary English midfielder David Beckham, who currently owns Inter Miami.

In the poll for the world's best player, Messi outshone Norwegian forward Erling Haaland from Manchester City and the French forward from Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé.