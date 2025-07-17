Juan Carlos Osorio Linked to Surprise Move as China’s New Head Coach

As reported by Antena 2, Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio is being considered for the head coaching position of the Chinese national team. The Asian side is reportedly focused on developing young talent, and Osorio’s international experience makes him a strong candidate.

The 62-year-old is currently without a club after parting ways with Tijuana in March, which could ease negotiations and allow him to begin work immediately. If appointed, this would mark his third stint leading a national team, following his tenures with Mexico in 2018 and Paraguay in 2019.

China is entering a new phase of rebuilding, and Osorio’s tactical depth and global track record make him an appealing option. His possible arrival suggests the Chinese Football Association is serious about restructuring ahead of the next World Cup cycle.

While the deal is not yet finalized, Osorio has emerged as the frontrunner. He has yet to make a public statement on the matter, but a decision is expected soon. Should he accept, he would face the challenge of revitalizing a national team eager to reclaim relevance in Asia and beyond.