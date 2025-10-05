Joy Omewa’s Goal Machine Form Puts Pressure on Super Falcons Call-Up

With 32 goals in 36 games, the Fortuna Hjørring striker is making a case Nigeria can no longer ignore

Nigeria has never lacked top strikers. From Mercy Akide to Perpetua Nkwocha, Desire Oparanozie to Asisat Oshoala, the Super Falcons always had forwards who could win matches on their own. The next in line could be Joy Omewa.

The 22-year-old forward is tearing up the Danish Women’s League with Fortuna Hjørring, scoring at a rate unmatched by any other Nigerian striker in Europe. On Friday, she declared her form with a stunning brace in Fortuna’s 6-1 victory over Kolding IF. She calmly converted a panenka penalty before producing a spectacular lob from near the halfway line that left fans in disbelief.

Last season, Omewa scored 22 goals in 24 league games, firing Fortuna to the league and cup double. She has already hit 10 goals in all competitions this season – including three in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. That adds up to 32 goals in her last 36 matches – a tally no Nigerian forward abroad can match.

Despite this, Omewa was left out of Nigeria’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) squad in July. The Falcons went on to win the title – sparing coach Justin Madugu criticism for the omission. But with Ifeoma Onumonu recently announcing her retirement from international football, the door has opened for new attacking options.

See also: Ifeoma Onumonu Retires from Football at 31

Bayern Munich-owned striker Edna Imade is also highly rated, but right now, Omewa’s form makes her the standout choice. At just 22, she already looks complete – confident, clinical, and unafraid to take risks.

With Oshoala now 30 and closer to the twilight of her career, Nigeria needs to prepare the next generation of match-winners. Omewa has shown she is ready. The only question is when she will finally get her chance in green and white.