Jose Rivero reveals the early reason he announced his exit from Orlando Pirates

Spanish coach Jose Rivero has revealed the reason why the Orlando Pirates announced his departure from the club earlier this week, with the Spanish coach having been in charge of the team for three seasons since July 2022.

In his time with the club, the Spanish coach has won three successive MTN8 trophies and two Nedbank Cup titles.

Jose Rivero has brought South African side Orlando Pirates back into contention in the Betway Premiership once again as one of the most competitive teams in the league. They were unlucky not to reach the Champions League final after being knocked out in the semi-finals, but they had a very good tournament, and now they are waiting to see what they can do in the Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs.

What Jose Rivero had to say about the early announcement from the Orlando Pirates.

I think [announcing the departure], it’s a good way of avoiding speculations. It’s a good way of keeping our home under control, At the same time, it was a move of being transparent. I think it was well executed. Why not do it this way? Maybe this is the first time something like this has happened, but it won’t be the last time that I can tell you. So I think it’s a good way to understand the situation of the club and the situation of the coach. It allows us, the coaches and the players, to focus on the last part of the season. I’m glad with how the club handled the situation.

Jose Rivero said the move was meant to stop speculation about his future with the team.