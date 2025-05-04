Jose Riveiro talks about equalling a record

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Rivero is ecstatic to have equalled Stuart Baxter's Soweto derby record with the club.

Following their 2-1 derby win over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday night at FNB Stadium, Spaniard Jose Rivero became the second coach to record five consecutive wins in the Soweto derby after Stuart Baxter, who once led Orlando Pirates.

It's good that Jose Rivero is leaving such a good legacy before his departure from the Orlando Pirates, although it has been recognised that he will leave the club at the end of this season, as announced by the club's management.

He set a new record to become the first coach in PSL history to beat Kaizer Chiefs on both home and away legs.

In his seven games against Kaizer Chiefs as coach of the Buccaneers, Jose Rivero has a good record with five wins and only two defeats.

That’s good [to win five games in a row in the Soweto Derby, definitely, But there is still one more to play and hopefully we win it. So now the target is not because of my record, obviously, actually I think [it is about the team. I think three years ago, after my first derby here , the first question coming from my left was something like ‘congratulations, you are the first Spanish coach to lose one game at FNB’ and now we’re sitting here with five victories, so I’m happy with the performance of the players

Jose Rivero said on his new record.