John Mikel Obi Heads to Nairobi for Inspiring Football Weekend

Former Chelsea and Nigeria midfield star John Mikel Obi arrived in Nairobi on Friday to headline a football-packed weekend aimed at inspiring young Kenyan talents and bringing Premier League excitement closer to African fans.

The 38-year-old was welcomed like a hero at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, greeted by cheering supporters and traditional dancers as he begins his role in the “Football Fiesta” initiative.

What’s on the Agenda?

Organised by Africa Cultural Enterprise and Afrigamer, with support from Arthur Oloo, the weekend includes a coaching clinic at Rusinga School on Saturday. Mikel will mentor players across different age groups, followed by a media interaction at noon.

“We’re building bridges between young African footballers and global stars. This is about hope, motivation and opportunity,” said Arthur Oloo.

Sunday Premier League Watch Party

On Sunday, Mikel will host fans at the Nairobi Club for a special Premier League watch party featuring his old club Chelsea against new champions Liverpool at 6:30 PM.

Legacy and Nostalgia

Mikel's comeback brings back memories of previous Super Eagles games in Nairobi, like as qualifiers for the World Cup against the Harambee Stars at Kasarani in 2009 and 2013.

A Chelsea icon, Mikel won 2 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, the 2012 Champions League, and the 2013 Europa League during his 11-year spell, tallying over 370 appearances. He also featured for Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Trabzonspor, and Lyn Oslo.

Mikel on Chelsea’s Future

“The talent’s there. If we strengthen the squad in the right areas this summer, we can fight for the title next season.”

Next up: Manchester City legend Yaya Touré is set to visit Nairobi on May 11 for similar community-driven football engagements.