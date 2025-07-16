John Kennedy Returns to Fluminense, Set to Face Flamengo on Sunday

John Kennedy is back at Fluminense. The club announced on Tuesday that the striker has terminated his loan with Pachuca ahead of schedule and will rejoin the squad in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. He’s expected to be available for Sunday’s high-stakes clash against Flamengo.

A product of Xerém and the hero of the 2023 Copa Libertadores final, Kennedy had joined Pachuca earlier this year. He made an immediate impact with nine goals and two assists in 22 appearances. Despite a strong start, his role diminished following the team’s elimination in the Clausura quarterfinals and the coaching change from Guillermo Almada to Jaime Lozano.

The arrival of fellow Brazilian Kenedy pushed him to the bench, creating frustration within Kennedy’s camp. He featured minimally in the Club World Cup, and with Pachuca underperforming, Fluminense seized the chance to bring him back, paying a compensation fee to end the loan.

This marks the second time Kennedy has been recalled mid-season—he was also brought back in 2023 after a stint with Ferroviária and went on to play a crucial role in Fluminense’s Libertadores triumph. Now, the club hopes he can once again provide the spark in a decisive phase of the campaign.