Johan Vásquez Poised to Become Genoa Captain Ahead of New Serie A Season

Football news Today, 18:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Mexican center back Johan Vásquez is on the verge of receiving one of the highest honors of his European career. According to Récord, the 26-year-old is the leading candidate to become Genoa’s new captain ahead of the 2025–26 Serie A season, following the departures of Milan Badelj and Mattia Bani.

Vásquez, who has secured his future at the club, is now considered the most senior and influential figure in the Genoa locker room. He previously wore the armband on occasion last season, but reports suggest he is now set to take on the role permanently, assuming a leadership position both on and off the pitch.

The Sonora-born defender is entering his fifth season in Italian football and his fourth with Genoa. Since arriving in Serie A, Vásquez has built a solid reputation as a reliable and consistent performer, earning the trust of coaches, teammates, and supporters alike. His defensive presence has become essential to Genoa’s tactical setup.

Should his appointment be confirmed, Vásquez would join a short list of Mexican players who have captained European clubs, including Andrés Guardado at Real Betis and Edson Álvarez during his time at Ajax. It would be a symbolic milestone for the defender, reflecting his professionalism, maturity, and growing stature in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Beyond his club success, Vásquez remains a regular call-up for Mexico’s national team. His potential rise to captaincy at Genoa underscores not only his personal development but also the steady presence of Mexican talent in high-level European football

