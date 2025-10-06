João Neves will miss national team duty and return to Paris

Portugal will be without Neves for the October internationals.

Club football takes a break as national teams prepare for their October fixtures — but Portugal will be without one of PSG’s key players.

Details: The Portuguese national team has released an official statement confirming that João Neves will not be available for the upcoming matches. The midfielder is unable to take part and will return to Paris.

João Neves n’ira pas en sélection avec le Portugal !! ✅🇵🇹



Il est remplacé par Nuno Tavares !



(@selecaoportugal) pic.twitter.com/rHh9abUm1F — ICParisSG ❤️💙 (@icparissg_) October 6, 2025

Reminder: In the latest Manchester City match, defensive midfielder Rodri suffered an injury and had to miss the game. It has now been confirmed that he will also miss upcoming international matches with Spain.