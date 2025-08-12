Jesurún Backs United States as Host for 2028 Copa América

Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, expressed his support for hosting the next Copa América in the United States, according to El Tiempo. Speaking at the Football Axxis Summit in Bogotá, he praised the experience of the 2024 tournament in the country and said talks were already underway to repeat the venue.

Jesurún pointed to the large Latin American community in the U.S. as a major draw for fans and tourism, adding that the organization delivers quality, safety, and success. “There are competitive aspects to improve, but a Copa América in the U.S. is a guarantee,” he said.

Uruguayan FA president Ignacio Alonso noted that the 2024 edition surpassed the Euro in global viewership, cementing its status as a worldwide event. Brazilian outlet O Globo reported that there may already be a preliminary agreement between Conmebol and U.S. Soccer for the 2028 tournament, although the Los Angeles Olympics that year could affect the decision.

The 2024 Copa América was the second staged in the U.S., after the centennial edition in 2016, co-organized by Conmebol and Concacaf. Argentina lifted the trophy after a 1-0 extra-time win over Colombia, whose standout performers included Ríchard Ríos, Luis Díaz, and James Rodríguez.

While the U.S. provided world-class venues and organizational expertise, the tournament was marred by crowd disturbances, the main blemish on an otherwise successful event.