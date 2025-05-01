Jeaustin Campos Addresses Uncertain Future at Real España as Contract Nears Expiry

Jeaustin Campos, head coach of Real España, has spoken out about his future as his contract with the Honduran club approaches its end in June 2025. Despite leading the Aurinegros to second place in the ongoing Clausura tournament, the Costa Rican manager’s continuity remains unclear amid growing interest from other clubs and internal uncertainty within the organization.

According to Fútbol Centroamérica, Campos had already requested earlier this year that any discussions about his contract be postponed until the end of the season. This stance was reiterated during a recent press conference where he was questioned about his future. “I don’t know if the question is whether I’ll get a renewal if I win the championship, or if I’m gone if I don’t. Ask Elías—that’s the only one I see. I’ve said it before: as long as I’m treated with respect, nothing else matters,” Campos stated.

He continued: “There are rumors everywhere, but my only form of self-promotion is on the pitch. I told the president I want to focus on being champion. The players deserve it. I want to win the title for them. If they let me go, I’ll find a job elsewhere. If destiny leads me somewhere else, so be it. But today I tell you, I haven’t negotiated anything—here or anywhere else. My focus is on the day-to-day.”

His comments come amid reports that Herediano, managed by Jafet Soto, is actively pursuing him. However, Campos denied having any agreements in place and insisted that his focus is entirely on the current campaign with Real España.

Internally, the situation remains unsettled. While some club officials are hopeful that Campos will stay, others believe his departure is inevitable. The recent exit of Ricardo Chacón—one of Campos’s closest allies within the organization—has only deepened speculation about his possible farewell at season’s end.

As Real España pushes for a strong finish in the Clausura, the fate of their head coach remains one of the club’s most pressing and unresolved questions.