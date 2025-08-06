RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Jamaica Adds Greenwood as Final Push Begins for 2026 World Cup Qualification

Jamaica Adds Greenwood as Final Push Begins for 2026 World Cup Qualification

Football news Today, 18:21
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Jamaica Adds Greenwood as Final Push Begins for 2026 World Cup Qualification Jamaica Adds Greenwood as Final Push Begins for 2026 World Cup Qualification

Mason Greenwood is on the verge of switching his international allegiance to Jamaica ahead of the final round of Concacaf qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, according to Inside World Football. The controversial midfielder, who made a single appearance for England in 2020 before facing legal issues related to a domestic incident, has reportedly obtained a Jamaican passport and awaits clearance from the English FA.

Now playing for Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1, Greenwood is the latest target of Jamaica’s English coach, Steve McLaren, who is strengthening the squad with dual-nationality players. Brentford’s Rico Henry and Tottenham’s Tyrese Hall (on loan at Notts County) are also reportedly being approached.

After a disappointing Gold Cup campaign this summer despite fielding 14 players with English experience, Jamaica will seek redemption in a qualifying group that includes Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago, and Bermuda. Group winners qualify automatically for 2026, while the two best runners-up advance to a March intercontinental playoff.

Jamaica’s squad already features top names like Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, and Demarai Gray. Greenwood’s addition could provide the spark the Reggae Boyz need to finally deliver on their promise.

Related teams and leagues
Jamaica Jamaica Schedule Jamaica News
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Rosenborg - : - Hammarby 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Rosenborg
-
Hammarby
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FC Noah 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FC Noah
-
12:00
Araz PFK - : - Omonia Nicosia 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Omonia Nicosia
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - AEK Athens 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
AEK Athens
-
12:00
FC Milsami Orhei - : - Virtus Acquaviva 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Milsami Orhei
-
Virtus Acquaviva
-
12:00
CFR Cluj - : - Braga 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa League
CFR Cluj
-
Braga
-
12:30
Banik Ostrava - : - Austria Wien 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa Conference League
Banik Ostrava
-
Austria Wien
-
12:30
AEK Larnaca - : - Legia Warszawa 07 aug 2025, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
Legia Warszawa
-
12:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:45 Johan Vásquez Poised to Become Genoa Captain Ahead of New Serie A Season Football news Today, 18:21 Jamaica Adds Greenwood as Final Push Begins for 2026 World Cup Qualification Football news Today, 18:18 Ten Clubs Confirmed for 2025 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup With Full Format and Schedule Football news Today, 17:35 Estudiantes Host Red-Hot Independiente Rivadavia Ahead of Libertadores Clash Football news Today, 17:26 LAFC Signs Son Heung-Min from Tottenham Hotspur in Blockbuster MLS Move Football news Today, 17:15 Herediano Look to Stay Top as Diriangén Face Must-Win Challenge at Home Football news Today, 16:58 Timbers Face Club América in High-Stakes Leagues Cup Showdown Football news Today, 16:50 Corinthians Eye Historic Elimination of Palmeiras Outside State Competitions Football news Today, 16:45 Real Salt Lake Host Queretaro in Must-Win Leagues Cup Finale Football news Today, 16:40 Toluca Rally Past NYCFC to Move Closer to Leagues Cup Quarterfinals
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 aug 2025 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Angola vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Banik Ostrava vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 August 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Cluj vs Braga prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Riga FC vs Beitar Jerusalem prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Silkeborg vs Jagiellonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Viking vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 AIK vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 August 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores