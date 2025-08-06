Jamaica Adds Greenwood as Final Push Begins for 2026 World Cup Qualification

Mason Greenwood is on the verge of switching his international allegiance to Jamaica ahead of the final round of Concacaf qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, according to Inside World Football. The controversial midfielder, who made a single appearance for England in 2020 before facing legal issues related to a domestic incident, has reportedly obtained a Jamaican passport and awaits clearance from the English FA.

Now playing for Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1, Greenwood is the latest target of Jamaica’s English coach, Steve McLaren, who is strengthening the squad with dual-nationality players. Brentford’s Rico Henry and Tottenham’s Tyrese Hall (on loan at Notts County) are also reportedly being approached.

After a disappointing Gold Cup campaign this summer despite fielding 14 players with English experience, Jamaica will seek redemption in a qualifying group that includes Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago, and Bermuda. Group winners qualify automatically for 2026, while the two best runners-up advance to a March intercontinental playoff.

Jamaica’s squad already features top names like Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, and Demarai Gray. Greenwood’s addition could provide the spark the Reggae Boyz need to finally deliver on their promise.

