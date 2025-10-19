Iwobi Breaks Nigerian Premier League Record, Eclipses Ameobi

Fulham Midfielder’s 299th Match Makes Him Nigeria's All-Time Appearance Leader

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has officially become the Nigerian player with the most appearances in Premier League history. His start against his former club, Arsenal, on Saturday marked his 299th career Premier League match, successfully passing the previous record of 298 games held by former Newcastle star Shola Ameobi.

Iwobi has built this remarkable tally across three clubs: Arsenal, Everton, and now Fulham. This milestone zooms in on his decade-long consistency and ability to stay relevant in the world's toughest football league.

Despite Fulham’s narrow 1-0 loss to Arsenal, the 28-year-old’s personal achievement sparked huge celebrations among Nigerian football fans online. Supporters hailed his grit – especially in light of the frequent criticism he has faced over the years.

One fan acknowledged the difficulty of his long career, posting, "A career with Arsenal, Everton & Fulham? That's Huge for Alex Iwobi. Most capped Nigerian in the Premier League. Legend." Another tribute directly linked his stamina to his legendary relative, stating, “Let's be factual, Iwobi's consistency is great. He truly has the blood of JJ Okocha in him. Happy to see him still at the top after all those slander.”

Iwobi now tops an elite list of Nigerian legends, including Ameobi (298), Nwankwo Kanu (273), and John Mikel Obi (249). He is now poised to reach the 300-appearance mark next weekend when Fulham plays against Newcastle United.