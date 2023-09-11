It's not Messi vs. Ronaldo. Holland made a statement about his confrontation with Mbappe

Manchester City star Erling Holland has said that their rivalry with Mbappe cannot be compared to that of Ronaldo and Messi, according to France Football.

The Norwegian became a real star and sensation. Last season, he scored 56 goals for club and country, Holland ahead of Mbappe by two goals. Because of this, it is expected that they will become future icons of football, that their rivalry will come to the fore, just like the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo.

However, the Norwegian football player believes that he and the Frenchman should not be compared with Messi and Ronaldo. Holland said that the Argentine and the Portuguese have done a lot of crazy things and still continue to do so, despite their age. But he never compares himself with other players, but focuses only on himself. The Norwegian tries to get better every day and enjoy football.

Also, he rarely focuses on Mbappe's actions, but he likes his play and actions. We will remind that Holland and Mbappe were included in the short list of nominees for the Ballon d'Or.